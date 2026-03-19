Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Announce Three USL Academy Contract Signings

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC today announced the signing of three promising young players to USL Academy Contracts, continuing the club's commitment to developing the next generation of talent through its professional pathway.

Joining the Red Wolves are goalkeeper Austin Montoya (Fresno, CA), central midfielder Tristan Torres (Charlotte, NC), and attacking midfielder Nathan Donoho (Nashville, TN). All three players have demonstrated strong potential and will benefit from training and competing within a professional environment.

The USL Academy Contract allows players to train and compete with the first team while maintaining their amateur status, providing a critical bridge between youth soccer and the professional game.

Head Coach Scott Mackenzie emphasized the importance of the club's development model.

"Our pathway is a core part of what we are building here in Chattanooga," said Mackenzie. "We want to identify and develop talented young players, give them meaningful opportunities in a professional environment, and support their growth both on and off the field. These signings reflect our commitment to investing in the future and creating a clear route for players to progress within our club."

The Red Wolves continue to recruit top talent from across the country while maintaining a strong focus on developing players in the Chattanooga area. Additional academy signings featuring local prospects are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Red Wolves 2 Head Coach Greg Warden highlighted the role of the RW2 program in that process.

"The Red Wolves 2 program is a vital part of our player development structure," said Warden. "It allows us to provide high-level competition and exposure for talented players from Chattanooga and across the country. Our goal is to create real opportunities for players to showcase themselves and ultimately move into the professional ranks."

With a growing pathway that connects youth development to the professional level, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC remains committed to fostering talent locally while attracting elite players from across the country.

The club encourages ambitious players nationwide to explore opportunities within the Red Wolves 2 program. Interested players are invited to contact Head Coach Greg Warden at gwarden@redwolves-sc.com for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026

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