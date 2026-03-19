Corpus Christi FC Announces Move to Temporary Facility for 2026 USL League One Season

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC (CCFC) announced today it will host its home games at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex for the 2026 USL League One season while construction continues on the club's new stadium at the Corpus Christi Sports Complex.

The club had planned to play its inaugural season in League One at a newly constructed 5,000-seat stadium at the Corpus Christi Sports Complex. However, construction delays will require CCFC to move to a temporary venue.

Season tickets and single-game tickets will be honored at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Home to Corpus Christi ISD Athletics, the Cabaniss Athletic Complex is a familiar location for CCFC, which previously played USL League Two matches at the soccer-specific stadium. The team will now play at the complex's 8,000-seat stadium.

"We are very grateful to Corpus Christi ISD Athletics for accommodating our club this season," said Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo, owner and president of CCFC. "We understand this change may be disappointing for our fans, but we remain committed to providing a positive experience for our fans and fielding an exciting team on the pitch. We are working closely with the City of Corpus Christi as we move forward with our new stadium, and we will keep our fans and season ticketholders updated on the progress of our permanent home."

Cabaniss Athletic Complex is located at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy, Corpus Christi, Texas.

For any questions about ticket transfers or season tickets, please contact Director of Ticketing, Julio Yerena at 361-225-3316 or tickets@corpuscfc.com.







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