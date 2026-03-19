Sarasota Paradise Announces Snowbird Derby vs Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise today announced updates to its 2026 competition schedule, including a new series of friendlies against USL League One 'Snowbird Series' rival Portland Hearts of Pine.

The club's away game against Hearts of Pine has been moved from its original date of July 26 to September 26. The kickoff time for the rescheduled fixture will be announced at a later date.

Sarasota Paradise will also engage in a home-and-home friendly series against Hearts of Pine. The club will travel to Portland, Maine, for the return fixture on July 26, followed by a return game at Premier Sports Campus in Sarasota on July 29.

Tickets for the July 29 home friendly are now available at sarasotaparadise.us/snowbirdseries







United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026

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