Fort Wayne FC's DaMarcus Beasley, Mike Avery Participate in St. Patrick's Day Festivities as Parade's Grand Marshals
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC News Release
Fort Wayne Football Club was a focal part of the St. Patrick's Day People's Parade, an annual event in Fort Wayne. In conjunction with Deer Park Irish Pub, Fort Wayne FC's DaMarcus Beasley and Mike Avery were the Grand Marshals of the parade on Tuesday.
Beasley, Fort Wayne FC's Co-owner and Director of Football Operations, and Avery, the club's head coach, addressed the crowd who braved the cold temperatures and then took part in the parade itself.
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