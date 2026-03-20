Richmond Hosts FC Naples for USL League One Home Opener
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers welcome FC Naples to City Stadium for their USL League One home opener on Saturday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).
Last Time Out
Richmond (0-0-1) secured a 2-0 victory over regional opponent NoVa FC in U.S. Open Cup competition on Tuesday, March 17.
Striker Josh Kirkland scored Richmond's opening tally, with Lucca Dourado following suit to solidify the win.
Richmond improved to 30-9-2 all-time at home in the US Open Cup, while notching their first victory of the 2026 season.
Kirkland's match opening tally marked his second consecutive game with a goal to being the 2026 campaign.
Goalkeeper Yann Fillion Yann Fillion once again recorded multiple saves in key moments to earn his first clean sheet as a Kicker.
34th Season Synopsis
The Kickers enter the 2026 season with a new look roster featuring nine returners and 13 newcomers.
Richmond returns it's top goal scorer from a season ago as Darwin Espinal enters 2026 off a campaign which saw the El Progreso, Honduras native score nine goals including eight from outside the box.
The Kickers also return striker Josh Kirkland who added eight goals a season ago and captain Dakota Barnathan who will look to anchor the midfield in his fifth season with the team.
Richmond features a new look backline with the addition of goalkeeper Yann Fillion and backs Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana and Sean Vinber
Founded in 1993 and entering their 34th season overall, the Kickers stand as the longest continuously operating professional soccer team in the United States.
Kickers Release Crossing Kit
As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.
The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.
The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.
The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway. The custom jocktag features the names of the original three operating railroad companies receding into the distance.
The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.
Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit
The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.
At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.
The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.
The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit..
The Kickers return to the road, traveling to Covenant Health Park to challenge One Knoxville SC on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter)
United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026
- Forward Madison FC Exits in First Round of Open Cup - Forward Madison FC
- Jacks Advance to Open Cup Second Round, Beat Ristozi FC 4-1 - Charlotte Independence
- Richmond Hosts FC Naples for USL League One Home Opener - Richmond Kickers
- Cosmos Showcase Young Talent in USL League One Debut - New York Cosmos
- Developing Talent: Corpus Christi FC Shows Athletes a Path to the Professional Rank - Corpus Christi FC
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Coca-Cola Consolidated Announce Multiyear Partnership to Bring Beloved Beverages to Fort Wayne FC Park - Fort Wayne FC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Announce Three USL Academy Contract Signings - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Fort Wayne FC's DaMarcus Beasley, Mike Avery Participate in St. Patrick's Day Festivities as Parade's Grand Marshals - Fort Wayne FC
- Sarasota Paradise Announces Snowbird Derby vs Portland Hearts of Pine - Sarasota Paradise
- Portland Hearts of Pine Announce 2026 Schedule Updates - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Corpus Christi FC Announces Move to Temporary Facility for 2026 USL League One Season - Corpus Christi FC
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Other Recent Richmond Kickers Stories
- Richmond Hosts FC Naples for USL League One Home Opener
- Kickers Move on in U.S. Open Cup Competition, Defeat NoVA FC 2-0
- Kickers Set to Challenge NoVa FC in Open Cup Clash
- Kickers Claim First Point of 2026 Season, Draw AV Alta, 1-1
- Kickers Open USL1 Regular Season at AV Alta