Fort Wayne Football Club, Coca-Cola Consolidated Announce Multiyear Partnership to Bring Beloved Beverages to Fort Wayne FC Park

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is proud to announce a multiyear partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, making Coca-Cola the official soft drink and water sponsor of Fort Wayne FC Park, which will be the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana with a matchday capacity of over 9,200.

"As Fort Wayne Football Club prepares for its first home match May 2 against the Charlotte Independence, partnering with a worldwide brand like Coca-Cola speaks volumes about where we're headed," said Fort Wayne FC's Chief Operating Officer, Scott Sproat.

"'Share a Coke' is more than just a clever marketing slogan to us; it's a tradition that families around the world have enjoyed. It was a no-brainer to have Coca-Cola products at Fort Wayne FC Park, where we'll create many memories and traditions in professional soccer."

Fort Wayne FC is in the early stages of its first USL League One season, with five road matches before the opening of Fort Wayne FC Park, a 100% privately funded venue at Bass Road and I-69.

"At Coca-Cola Consolidated, we strive to fulfill our purpose - to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence, and to grow profitably, and there is no better place to showcase that than at Fort Wayne FC Park, said Chris Pizzino, Area Sales Manager at Coca-Cola Consolidated. "We are thrilled to work alongside the Fort Wayne Football Club to create memorable moments for fans before, during, and after the event."

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coca-Cola Consolidated serves more than 13,700 businesses in Indiana and has more than 1,300 teammates working in nine facilities across the state, helping bring economic opportunities to local communities. For over 124 years, Coca-Cola Consolidated has been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities it serves.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has strengthened its commitment to supporting sports teams and venues in Indiana, including a new partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is home of the Indianapolis 500. Coca-Cola Consolidated also partners with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, Indiana University and the University of Notre Dame, and locally with the Fort Wayne Zoo.

Single-match tickets on sale Friday

Fort Wayne FC will make single-match tickets available for sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday. Information on pricing is available on the club's single-match ticketing page.

Also beginning Friday, the club is offering 3-Match Mini Plans good for matches in the month of May. The club was already offering 6-Match Mini Plans, offering customers flexibility compared to season tickets savings compared to advance pricing.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026

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