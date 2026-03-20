Forward Madison FC Exits in First Round of Open Cup

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Tonight's match started off with lightning pace as both teams set a high tempo from the opening whistle. Flint City came out chippy, with a myriad of fouls committed within the first ten minutes of play. The Bucks struck first in the 13' when an awkward deflection resulted in an FMFC own goal. The Bucks nearly found a second in the 16' with a shot going just wide of the goal. Madison had a good look in the 28' when Annor got his head to the ball in front of the goal after a beautiful cross but sent it over the bar. Madison was able to slow the tempo toward the end of the first half, controlling more possession in a much more composed style of play. Kanyane sent in a dangerous cross in the 40' that no Mingo could find the end of, but did result in an FMFC corner. The corner was well delivered, but again, fruitless for the Flamingos. The Mingos almost found an equalizer in the 44' but it was sent over the bar by the Bucks keeper. The Flamingos headed into the locker rooms trailing 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Forward came out swinging in the second half with a shot in the 48' that went just wide. Edwards had another big chance in the 48' with a header that was also just off the mark. Forward seemed to have scored in the 51' after a tap-in from Gebhard, but the ball was ruled out of play. Edwards ripped a shot in the 53' but it went well wide. After absorbing pressure from the Mingos, Flint City found a second goal through their substitute, Lopez, in the 63' minute. Forward continued to control a majority of possession, creating plenty of chances from set pieces earned from outside the box. However, they were unable to convert. Humphrey saw a late sending off in stoppage time before the game came to a close.

Goal Summary

1-0 FCB, OWN GOAL (13')

2-0 FCB, Lopez (67')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Bench-Glaeser (31')

Yellow, MAD - Edwards (43')

Yellow, FCB - Carnevale (48')

Yellow, FCB - Kamara (74')

Yellow, FCB - Spadafora (90')

Red, MAD - Humphrey (90')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison FC jumps back into league play making their third stop on their long early-season roadtrip, this time to Naples, Florida. FC Naples currently sits atop the table in first place after securing a 2-0 victory over Fort Wayne in their first match of the year and a 2-2 draw with Corpus Christi in their second. FMFC will have to face two former Mingos on this trip to the Sunshine State, Aiden Mesias and Chris Garcia.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #3 Edwards (Munjoma 63'), #5 Shannon, #6 Kanyane, #9 R. Carmichael (McCamy 46'), #11 N'goubou (Trimnal 69'), #13 Humphrey, #14 Annor Gyamfi, #18 Romanshyn, #19 Manske, #30 Machasen (Torres 46'), #33 Toure (Gebhard 73')

SUBS: #20 K. Carmichael, #1 Harms

FCB: #21 Albritton (Lopez 46', (Bodurov 90')), #23 Carnevale (Mazzei 86'), #10 Roman, #18 Moller-Jensen (Spadafora 82'), #8 Kodua, #22 Dreas, #3 Arpachinda (Townsend 29'), #7 Paiva, #6 Kamara, #2 Pierson, #1 Goldson

SUBS: Horling, O'Riordan







United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026

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