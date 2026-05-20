Johnson Financial Group Expands Partnership with Forward Madison and Rally Madison, Announces New Community Charitable Campaign

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Johnson Financial Group, Forward Madison, and Rally Madison are expanding their partnership and collaborating on a new community charitable campaign to fight hunger in the Madison community. Johnson Financial Group will sponsor "Saves for River Food Pantry," donating for each second-half save made at home games by Forward Madison and Rally Madison this season. The campaign provides a local spotlight for Johnson Financial Group's "It Only Takes a Second to Help Our Neighbors" campaign. For each save, Johnson Financial Group will donate $200, which helps The River prepare and serve up to 40 meals.

"We are thrilled and grateful to partner with Johnson Financial Group on this campaign," said Forward Madison FC and Rally Madison FC Chief Revenue Officer Alex Vitanye. "Our clubs were founded with a focus on community and using soccer as a vehicle to make Madison a better place. Being able to align with Johnson Financial Group on this partnership to provide support for our neighbors is a testament to both organizations' commitment to community."

"At Johnson Financial Group, we believe meaningful impact often starts with small moments," said Doug Nelson, Johnson Financial Group Regional President - Madison. "Through our It Only Takes a Second to Help Our Neighbors campaign, we're proud to partner with Forward Madison and Rally Madison to turn incredible on-field performances into real support for families facing food insecurity. Together, we're helping ensure more of our neighbors have access to the resources they need to thrive."

"We're so grateful for Johnson Financial, Forward Madison, and Rally Madison for this creative and fun way to raise funds and awareness for The River," shared Rhonda Adams, Executive Director for the River Food Pantry. "Their support will help to provide thousands of meals to our Dane County neighbors in need each week."

In addition to the second half saves campaign, Johnson Financial Group will receive prominent visibility at Breese Stevens Field for club matches and other stadium events, and social engagement campaigns through the clubs.

Forward Madison FC tickets are available now at ForwardMadisonFC.com. Rally Madison inaugural season tickets are also available at RallyMadisonFC.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 20, 2026

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