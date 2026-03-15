Hearts of Pine Open Season with Statement Road Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







The Portland Hearts of Pine kicked off the season in style on Saturday night, earning a decisive road victory over the New York Cosmos and marking the club's first win of the campaign.

Backed by an incredible traveling support, more than 550 Hearts fans made the trip, turning the away match into what felt like a home game. Waves of navy and green filled the stands as supporters sang, chanted, and carried the energy that has quickly become synonymous with the Hearts.

On the field, Portland delivered an attacking performance that showcased the club's depth and chemistry. Three different players found the back of the net, highlighting the balance and firepower across the squad as the Hearts controlled key stretches of the match.

The win not only sets the tone for the season ahead but also reflects the momentum building around the club, both on and off the pitch.

With three goals, three different scorers, and a sea of Hearts supporters behind them, Portland leaves New York with three points and plenty of confidence heading into the next challenge.

The Hearts now turn their attention to Tuesday night's U.S. Open Cup matchup against Vermont, where the club will look to carry the energy and momentum forward.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2026

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