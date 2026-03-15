A Dramatic Finish Gives Corpus Christi FC Points on the Road, Draw FC Naples 2-2

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC starts their pro campaign with a flair for dramatics. A stoppage-time goal by Bubu Medina earned the Sharks a 2-2 draw with FC Naples on the road.

DRAMA

Minutes prior in the 88th minute, a give-and-go for FC Naples saw Christopher Garcia get to the endline, chip the ball to the middle for Dominick Bachstein to put it in. That gave FC Naples the late 2-1 lead.

FC Naples controlled the tempo much of the second half. The Sharks struggled to keep possession and didn't muster up an attack until late in the half. FC Naples doubled up the Sharks on touches in the box in the second half with a 16 to seven edge. They also had four shots on goal in the half to Corpus Christi's one.

That one shot on goal proved vital for the Sharks. In his pro debut, Medina received the pass from Blake Bowen just over midfield. Medina drove with the ball towards goal and ripped a powerful strike from about 20 yards away, past goalkeeper Lalo Delgado.

STARTING ON THE WRONG FOOT

It was a slow start for the Sharks conceding in the second minute of the match. FC Naples whipped a cross in and it bounced around until it fell to Marc Torrellas who blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

Around the 10th minute mark is when the Sharks switched on. Possession started to take shape.

TURNAROUND

Corpus Christi's pressure was consistent earning two corner kicks in quick succession late in the first half. In the 39th minute, one of those corner kicks gave Jack Keaney an open look for a header, but his shot sailed slightly over the crossbar.

The next corner kick was a breakthrough for the Sharks. The initial kick was deflected to the top of the box. Nacho Abeal slid the ball to Pondeca who ripped a low shot from atop the box past Delgado to tie the match.

Sharks' goalkeeper James Talbot secured the tie heading to the locker room. FC Naples got their best chances in stoppage-time since the opening minutes. A cross found the foot of Taylor Gray, open on the back post. Talbot made the stop, popped up to make another one to deny FC Naples.

WRAP UP

Along with Medina, Nacho Abeal made his pro debut. Bowen, Keaney, Pierce Infuso and James Talbot made their USL debuts.

Jake Keegan subbed on in the 71st minute for his 152nd appearance. He is seventh all-time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FC FC NAPLES

11 SHOTS 13

4 SHOTS ON TARGET 8

6 SAVES 2

17 FOULS 22

5 CORNERS WON 5

1 OFFSIDES 1

4 YELLOW CARDS 2







United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2026

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