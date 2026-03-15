Forward Madison FC Victorious in Their 2026 Season Opener

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Flamingos wasted no time making an impression on their season-opening night, traveling to Covenant Health Park to face defending USL League One champions One Knoxville SC and leaving with a 2-1 road win. It was the perfect way to begin a 7-match away stretch before their home opener at Breese Stevens Field on May 16th.

One Knoxville SC entered the match as the reigning 2025 USL League One Champions and already 1-0-0 on the new season following a 3-2 home win over Westchester SC the week prior. They had experience, home support, and momentum on their side. Forward Madison, by contrast, came in fresh with almost an entirely new team. With Derek Gebhard and Edwin Munjoma being the only returning players on a reloaded roster, head coach Matt Glaser leaned into a possession-based identity and a bold 3-4-3 shape that put youth, energy, and aggression on full display.

Former Flamingo John Murphy Jr. made his presence felt early with a foul on AJ Edwards before putting the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, a bittersweet moment for the Madison faithful. The Flamingos refused to fold. Turner Humphrey leveled the score in the 24th minute from a corner taken by Roman Torres at the near post, giving Madison the boost they needed. Just 15 minutes later, Stephen Annor Gyamfi gave Madison a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

In the second half, Knoxville came out of the locker room with a changed lineup and renewed urgency. Goalkeeper, JT Harms, made three saves in a stunning four-minute stretch between the 59th and 62nd minutes that effectively shut the door on any Knoxville attacks. Kevin Carmichael was equally commanding, blocking a shot in the 38th minute and heading away a dangerous cross in the 68th, while Collin McCamy cleared danger on multiple occasions, keeping the backline strong.

With the clock winding down, it was substitute Claudel N'Goubou who sealed the result in style drawing fouls at 90+1 and 90+3 to kill time and make the final five minutes of stoppage time a complete nightmare for Knoxville. When the final whistle blew at Covenant Health Park, it was Forward Madison celebrating a defining road win to open their 2026 campaign.

"I was extremely pleased with the effort and performance tonight. Against multiple obstacles we were able to execute the game plan, work together and fight for each other. It's a very promising start for the talented group of players we have this season," says Head Coach, Matt Glaeser.

"It's a good win for us! Super proud of the boys and their fight. It's not an easy place to play so it's a good first step. Any win away from home is a good one," says Captain, Mark Segbers.

Goal Summary

0-1 KNX, Murphy Jr. (15') 1-1 MAD, Humphrey (24') 2-1 MAD, Annor Gyamfi (39')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, KNX- Zarokostas (23') Yellow, MAD- Kanyane (36') Yellow, MAD-Segbers (45+3') Yellow, MAD-Machesen (53') Yellow, MAD-Torres (55')

Next Match

Forward Madison now turns their attention to the 2026 U.S. Open Cup, with a match coming up next Thursday, March 19th, on the road against USL League Two side, the Flint City Bucks. They will then continue their road stretch with more USL League One matchups. The Flamingos won't play a home match at Breese Stevens Field for some time, so each away result carries extra weight. Tonight's win shows that the 2026 season is going to be worth following very closely.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2026

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