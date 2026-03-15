Late Push Falls Short in Season Opener

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph opened the 2026 season at Eugene Stone Stadium with a hard-fought match against the Chattanooga Red Wolves, ultimately falling 2-1 in the first of three early-season home games at Furman University's soccer stadium.

Greenville started the match on the front foot, creating early chances in the opening minutes. Greenville found the breakthrough in the 10th minute, Devin Boyce scored the club's first goal of the season, finishing a chance created by Azaad Liadi to give the Triumph a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wolves responded late in the first half. In the 38th minute, Omar Hernandez found the equalizer for Chattanooga, sending the teams into halftime level at 1-1.

The second half saw Greenville apply steady pressure as they searched for a go-ahead goal. Despite the attacking momentum, Chattanooga struck next. In the 58th minute, Greyson Mercer finished a chance to give the Red Wolves a 2-1 lead.

The Triumph continued pressing in the closing minutes but were unable to break through the Red Wolves defense. Tensions rose late in the match, with Boyce receiving a yellow card in the 81st minute following an altercation.

Greenville now turns its attention to cup play and will begin their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run on Wednesday, March 18, in a first-round matchup featuring Asheville City.

The Triumph return to league action at home on Wednesday, March 25, hosting the Cosmos for a first ever match up.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2026

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