Triumph Acquire Defender Marqes Muir on Loan

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC today announced the loan signing of Lexington SC defender Marqes Muir, pending league and federation approval.

Muir joins the Triumph after three seasons with the University of Kentucky Wildcats men's soccer. In 2025, he led the Wildcats in appearances (18) and minutes (1,629), earning United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team, All-Sun Belt First Team, and Sun Belt All-Tournament Team honors. He started all 17 matches in 2024, leading the team in minutes (1,469) and earning All-Sun Belt Second Team, after making 18 appearances as a freshman in 2023

At the youth level, Muir spent time in the academy of Tottenham Hotspur F.C. before moving to the United States. In 2025, he played for Lexington Sporting Club's USL League Two team.

"We have been tracking Marqes from his time at the University of Kentucky," said GM and Technical Director Zach Prince. "His athletic profile and mentality is a great fit for our game model. After speaking with him it was clear that this was a great match for both Marqes and our club."

