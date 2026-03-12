Tormenta Academy Announces '26/'27 Evaluations

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced the details for Tormenta FC Academy Evaluations for the 2026/2027 season. Registration for Academy evaluations is free and open to all players, with no prior Tormenta experience required. Evaluations will take place across South Georgia and South Carolina, kicking off in late April 2026 with dates continuing throughout May.

Academy evaluations serve as the first step in Tormenta's player pathway, giving athletes the opportunity to showcase their abilities in a competitive training environment. During evaluations, players' skills will be assessed to help place them in the training environment that best suits their continued development.

Locations for Academy Evaluations are set for:

Junior Academy (Boys & Girls)

Bluffton, SC

Savannah, GA

Statesboro, GA

DPL Girls

Hardeeville, SC

Select Boys

Savannah, GA

Hardeeville, SC

Statesboro, GA

MLS NEXT Boys

Hardeeville, SC

Tormenta FC looks forward to welcoming the next generation of players as they continue their development through the club's academy pathway. Families are encouraged to register early for the free Academy evaluations to help ensure a smooth and organized evaluation process.

To register or view the full list of evaluation dates and locations, visit the Academy Evaluations webpage. For Academy questions, contact Brad Nein at (912) 257-3989 or bnein@tormentafc.com.







