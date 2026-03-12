Sarasota Paradise Unveil 'Chromatic Wave' 2026 Hummel Pregame Jersey

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise today announced the release of the 'Chromatic Wave,' the club's official 2026 pregame jersey by hummel. The latest addition to the Paradise collection continues the club's tradition of bold, lifestyle-forward apparel.

The 2026 pregame jersey features energetic diagonal striping that showcases the Paradise color palette. Accented with tangerine details, the shirt prominently displays an Art Deco-inspired "SP" monogram and a new Sarasota retro athletic script across the chest. To capture the intersection of sport and local heritage, the jersey was shot with Paradise players Sean Karani and Sander Røed at the historic Charles Ringling Mansion by photographer Mariana Domingues.

"Sarasota has a vibrant and unique culture that we embrace as a club," said Marcus Walfridson, Founder and CEO, Sarasota Paradise. "We've always said we want to do things differently here, to integrate the arts and energy of this city. This pregame jersey is a perfect representation of that mindset. It's undeniably Sarasota."

Fans can purchase the Chromatic Wave pregame jersey now at sarasotaparadise.store.

Following the near-capacity crowd at the home opener and a positive reception from the community, Paradise will wear the Chromatic Wave jersey when it hosts Fort Wayne at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch this Saturday, March 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets, including group ticket opportunities, are available at sarasotaparadise.us.







