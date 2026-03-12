Hearts Announce Signing of Bowdoin Midfielder Tyler Huck

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of midfielder Tyler Huck. Huck joins the Hearts after wrapping up a successful collegiate career with Bowdoin College.

"I'm a versatile player who can play in a few different spots, but I'm definitely more attack-minded, " said Huck, "I like getting forward, creating chances, and scoring goals. I was able to contribute with a couple goals in preseason, so I'd love to keep that going when the games really matter."

"Tyler has been such an impactful student-athlete for our program and campus since the day he arrived in Brunswick four years ago," said Bowdoin Men's Soccer Head Coach Scott Wiercinski, "He scores crucial goals and has an excellent intellect for the game. He will give every ounce of his passion to his teammates, coaches and the entire Hearts organization. Hearts fans will soon get to see what we have been watching for the past 4 years."

Originally from Ross, California, Huck made the move to Maine in 2022 and immediately became a key player for the Polar Bears. As a freshman, he appeared in 20 games with 18 starts, scoring 4 goals and recording 3 assists-a performance that earned him NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Over his Bowdoin career, Huck finished with 34 goals, 19 assists, three First Team All-NESCAC selections, and the 2025 NESCAC Men's Soccer Player of the Year Award. Off the field, he was named to the Academic All-American First Team, marking Bowdoin men's soccer's first selection for the honor since 2000.

"Tyler came in initially to just train," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy, "Each day he continued to impress the staff and his teammates. He has good feet and good brains and will be a great addition."

"I was lucky enough to be in Maine last year, so I really felt the energy around the club. It was hard not to get caught up in it," said Huck, "It's incredible. I've honestly never seen anything like it in U.S. soccer. The energy is amazing, and it's going to be a completely new experience for me as a player."

"Playing professional soccer is a dream come true for me. I know how much this team means to the community here, so I want fans to know I'm going to give absolutely everything I have every time I step on the field. I won't take this opportunity for granted."

All signings are pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Roster here. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.