Hearts Announce Signing of Forward Aboubacar Camara on a Performance-Based Contract

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of striker Aboubacar Camara on a performance-based contract. Camara joins Hearts after a prolific NCAA career at the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, and Pennsylvania State University.

"I play the game the right way. I do what's required," said Abou when asked about his style of play, "I'm not a flashy player, but I know how to do my job."

Camara started his collegiate career at the University of Louisville in 2020 and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Over three seasons with the Cardinals, he scored 25 goals and 4 assists in 48 games, leading the team in scoring each year and ranking 8th in Louisville's all-time scoring records. He earned All-ACC First Team honors in 2021 and All-ACC Second Team in 2022. For his senior year, Camara transferred to the University of Kentucky, where he recorded 2 assists. He finished his NCAA career at Penn State as a graduate student, adding 5 goals in 11 games.

"Abou comes with a great scoring record from top college programs," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy, "He will add depth and flexibility to our #9 spot."

"I'm really excited about this team. It's a great group of guys, and we're going to have a lot of fun," said Camara, "Fans take the time to come watch us, and I'm going to fight from the first minute to the 90th minute."

