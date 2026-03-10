Nacho Abeal Returns to Corpus Christi FC to Sign First Pro Contract

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed forward Ignacio "Nacho" Abeal ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Abeal is one of the most recognized names in Corpus Christi FC's history. CCFC played seven seasons as a pre-professional team within USL. Abeal played two of those seasons and scored 27 goals, a club record. He was named Lone Star Division Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025 and named to the Southern Conference Team of the Year in 2025. Abeal played a big part in CCFC's Lone Star Division Championship and deep run in the USL League Two Playoffs in 2024.

"Corpus Christi feels like home after spending the last two summers here," Abeal said. "Can't wait to be back for a historical season in front of all the Sharks fans."

Abeal grew up in A Coruña, Spain and played his club soccer with Calasanz. In 2021, he moved to the U.S. to play college soccer at Jefferson College. He was named to the All-Region Second Team. Abeal then transferred to SIU Edwardsville and played three seasons there. He totaled 11 goals and five assists in 49 matches played. He was named MVP of the Ohio Valley Conference Men's Soccer Championship in 2023 after scoring in each of SIUE's tournament matches. He started all 18 matches in his final season in 2024 and was named Second Team All-OVC. SIUE won back-to-back regular season and tournament championships in 2023 and 2024.

Abeal joined the University of North Carolina as a graduate transfer for the 2025 season. He led the team in goals (seven), assists (nine), points (23) and shots on goal (26) on the team's journey to the NCAA Tournament.

Assistant Coach Manuel Iwabuchi was the head coach for the USL League Two team for four seasons. He was happy to see Nacho return to South Texas.

"I'm so proud and excited to get Nacho back in Corpus," Iwabuchi said. "After joining the USL League Two team back in the historic 2024 season, he's been a big help in the growth of the club. He's an electric, high energy, and explosive winger who likes to put as much pressure on defensive structures as possible. He's an absolute handful to deal with on his day. I'm excited to see him step onto the pro stage and continue the work!"

Nacho's younger brother, Alvaro, also played for the Sharks USL League Two team in 2025. Alvaro just transferred to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for the 2026 season and will now be closer to his brother.







