Corpus Christi Athletic Club Becomes a Founding Partner of Corpus Christi FC

Published on March 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce a founding partnership with the Corpus Christi Athletic Club.

The Athletic Club will be the official home for Corpus Christi FC fitness and training. The Sharks will use the immaculate facility on the city's Southside on a daily basis to enhance their abilities on the pitch.

The 145,000 square-feet Corpus Christi Athletic Club recently celebrated 40 years in the community, providing a multitude of ways to engage people in exercise. The Athletic Club recently opened up a 7,000 square-feet expansion. They provide a number of amenities from aquatics, free weights and machines, indoor athletic fields and more.

"The Corpus Christi Athletic Club has been a staple in this community for a very long time," President of Corpus Christi FC Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo said. "We know this state-of-the-art facility will directly contribute to the success we will see on the pitch this season."

"We are proud to partner with Corpus Christi FC and welcome the Sharks to the Corpus Christi Athletic Club," said Matt Westmoreland, President of Corpus Christi Athletic Club. "Our club provides world-class facilities and fitness equipment that cannot be found anywhere else in South Texas, giving both elite athletes and our members the tools they need to perform at their very best. We are excited to support the Sharks as they train and prepare for success this season."

To inquire about becoming a partner of Corpus Christi FC, please email partners@corpuscfc.com.







