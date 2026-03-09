Velocity FC Sign Established Defender Nick Spielman Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on March 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC have signed Nick Spielman to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

Spielman comes to the Lilac City from Charlotte, where he spent three seasons with Charlotte Independence. In his 109 appearances for Charlotte, Spielman scored four goals and earned 2024 USL League One All-League Second Team honors.

Last season, Spielman led Charlotte in blocks (21) and clearances (170), helping the Independence reach the League One Quarterfinals. Nick brings playoff experience to Velocity FC, having made the postseason three times with Charlotte, including a League One Final appearance in 2023.

The Melbourne, Florida native began his professional career with Chattanooga FC of the National Independent Soccer Association in 2020. Spielman made 57 appearances for Chattanooga, scoring one goal and assisting on two more for the club.

Spielman played collegiately for Lincoln Memorial University from 2014-2015, making 26 starts over 32 appearances and scoring three goals for the Railsplitters. After two seasons, Nick transferred to East Tennessee State University, where he earned All-SoCon second team and tournament team selections in 2017.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on adding Spielman to the team and is excited to see the impact he will make on defense.

"We're thrilled to welcome veteran center-back Nick Spielman to the club. He has been one of the most reliable and durable defenders in the league over the past couple of seasons, averaging nearly 3,600 minutes a year," said Veidman. "He excels defensively in aerial duels, clearances, blocks, and defensive duels, all of which are key attributes as a center-back in League One. His leadership and presence will make him a strong addition to our roster."

Nick Spielman and Spokane begin the 2026 season on Sunday, March 15th, when Velocity FC hosts Union Omaha at ONE Spokane Stadium. Tickets for the 2026 season home opener are now available at https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-single-match-tickets/. Get yours today and cheer on your Spokane Velocity this season as they enter their third year in USL League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.