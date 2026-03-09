Former USMNT Member and Gold Cup Winner, Bill Hamid, Joins Corpus Christi FC Staff

Published on March 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has added Bill Hamid to the staff as an Assistant and Goalkeeping Coach. Hamid has an impressive resume as a goalkeeper and will now step into his first full-time coaching position.

Hamid is a CONCACAF Gold Cup winner with the United States Men's National Team in 2013 and 2017. He is the 2014 MLS Goalkeeper of the year. He's a 2018 Danish Superliga champion with FC Midtjylland. At the time of Hamid's MLS debut, he was the youngest goalkeeper in league history to win a regular season match.

"I'm thankful to Coach Éamon and Corpus Christi FC for the opportunity to start my coaching career at the professional level, and I look forward to passing on my knowledge and experiences to help this talented group of players and the team be at their best," Hamid said.

The Annandale, Virginia native came up in the D.C. United Academy and became the first academy product to sign for the first team in 2009. He made his debut in the 2010 season. The following season he became the starting goalkeeper.

At the end of his contract, Hamid made a move to FC Midtjylland to start 2018. After winning the Danish Superliga in his only season with the team, he was loaned back to D.C. United where he would play through 2022.

In his two stints with D.C. United, Hamid made 279 starts and holds the club record for shutouts (89) and saves (976).

In his youth, Hamid played for the United States U18 and U20 squads. He was called into camp for the USMNT on several occasions and made eight appearances.

In the following years, Hamid played for a few clubs in USL Championship including Memphis 901, Miami FC and most recently Tampa Bay Rowdies.







