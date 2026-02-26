The Training Room Becomes Official Founding Partner of Corpus Christi FC

Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Feb. 26, 2026) - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce The Training Room as the physical therapy and performance partner of Corpus Christi FC.

The Training Room Physical Therapy and Sports Performance has been providing services to the Coastal Bend out of three locations from Portland, Texas to North Padre Island in Corpus Christi.

As a sponsor, The Training Room provides top class physical therapy to Corpus Christi FC players in the event of an injury. They also provide the resources and experienced staff to improve the Sharks performance, prevent injuries, get the players match ready and help with rehabilitation.

The Training Room serves athletes from eight years old and up and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

