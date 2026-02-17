Corpus Christi FC Signs Rising Newcomer Manzi Shalita

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed midfielder and forward Manzi Shalita ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

It only took Shalita one professional season to be noticed by scouts and the likes of Head Coach Éamon Zayed. Shalita joins Corpus Christi FC after one season in the top division in Puerto Rico, Liga Puerto Rico, for Ponce FC. In 2025, Shalita scored 14 goals in 18 appearances, leading the team to the top of the table in the regular season.

"I was particularly intrigued about joining Corpus Christi FC because of the opportunity to be part of the club's historic inaugural season in USL League One," Shalita said. "From a football perspective, I was drawn to the vision of the coach, but also from a club perspective, I wanted to be part of something that holds a lot of meaning to a lot of people beyond the field."

Hailing from Centreville, VA, Shalita stayed close to home to attend the University of Lynchburg. He was a five-year starter and leader for the team, capping off his career being named a United Soccer Coaches All-American. Shalita totaled 16 goals, nine of them game winners, 21 assists in 92 matches.

"Manzi is a player with that raw talent and ability. He is still young and learning his trade," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "He is a direct winger who likes to take on players. He also has a knack for scoring goals having scored 14 goals from that wide position last season in Puerto Rico. We are delighted to have Manzi on board and help develop him as he comes into USL for the first time."







