Forward Madison FC Signs Defender Kevin Carmichael for 2026

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed former MLS NEXT Pro Defender, Kevin Carmichael, pending league and federation approval. The 23-year-old Defender has already built an impressive career over his collegiate and professional campaigns, most recently playing for Huntsville City SC at the MLS NEXT Pro level.

"We're delighted to add Kevin to the FMFC roster for 2026," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He embodies what we look for in a player with his leadership, mentality, physicality and technical skill. Having spent time with him in Huntsville, he quickly became a primary target for us in the off season and fits our system perfectly. He's got a personality that guys in the locker room will gravitate toward and he'll be a fantastic addition to the community."

Originally from Thousand Oaks, California, Carmichael began his soccer development playing for Real So Cal Soccer Club within the youth organization of MLS club, LAFC. From there, he launched his collegiate career with UC Berkeley in 2021.

The 6'2" Defender found immediate success with the Golden Bears, starting in 13 matches and tallying 1,061 minutes his freshman year. Over the next three years, Carmichael remained a constant in the backline, starting in 52 of 53 matches, scoring five goals and contributing two assists over 4,564 minutes.

"We're very excited to add Kevin to our 2026 roster," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Kevin was one of our earliest targets this offseason and is a dynamic, skilled and confident player who we feel can bring the correct mentality and leadership qualities to our back line. Kevin has a ton of potential and we feel he will have a fantastic campaign with us."

Carmichael picked up several accolades during his college career, notably an All-Pac-12 First Team selection as a junior and an All-ACC Second-Team honor after an ironman senior season, starting in all 18 matches.

"I'm looking forward to playing with a group of young and hungry guys just trying to prove themselves in the professional soccer world," Carmichael said. "I can't wait to also play in front of the Flock and bring them home some silverware. Madison is a great city and I can't wait for what is ahead."

Following his time at Cal, Carmichael was drafted 50th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC. He then signed his first professional contract in 2025 with the club's reserve team, Huntsville City FC.

During his sole season with Huntsville last year, Carmichael put up solid numbers appearing in 21 matches and scoring two goals in 1,617 logged for the Club. FMFC will look to the Defender to remain a steady presence in the backline for the Mingos this season.

During his sole season with Huntsville last year, Carmichael put up solid numbers appearing in 21 matches and scoring two goals in 1,617 logged for the Club. FMFC will look to the Defender to remain a steady presence in the backline for the Mingos this season.

Carmichael will travel with the team to Knoxville next month as they kick off their 2026 USL League One season on the road. The Mingos will host their Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







