Forward Madison FC Signs Right-Back, Aaron

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed former Sacramento Republic FC Defender, AJ Edwards, pending league and federation approval. With experience at both the MLS Next Pro and USL Championship level, Edwards stands to bring a wealth of skill to the Mingos.

"AJ is a player we've been tracking who we feel adds dynamism and final product to our group immediately," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He's a skilled player who's athletic and versatile which are all attributes we value greatly. We're very excited to have him with us and look forward to his contributions for a productive season."

A San Jose, California-native, Edwards began his soccer journey with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy where he became the top-ranked Forward and No.2-ranked player overall in Northern California per TopDrawerSoccer. Edwards began his collegiate career in 2021 playing NCAA Division 1 soccer with UCLA. Spending two years with the Bruins, he logged 39 appearances and contributed two goals and five assists.

"We're delighted to add AJ to the group. He's got an exciting style of play combining speed, power and goal contributions from out wide," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "Having tracked him closely over the last couple of seasons where he's had success in both USLC and MLSNP, we're confident he's about to play the best soccer of his career in a Forward Madison jersey."

Edwards signed his first professional contract in 2023, joining the San Jose Earthquakes II at the MLS NEXT Pro level. He put up a solid rookie season with 18 appearances, notching three assists and reaching the MLS NEXT Pro Quarterfinals. In 2024 when the club rebranded to, "The Town FC", Edwards had a breakout season scoring seven goals, contributing four assists and being named Team MVP.

Most recently, Edwards spent 2025 in the USL Championship league playing for Sacramento Republic FC. Making 23 appearances across all competitions, Edwards logged 442 minutes and one goal.

"I'm extremely excited to feel the energy and hear our fans during our home games," said Edwards.

"I'm extremely excited to feel the energy and hear our fans during our home games," said Edwards.

Edwards and Forward Madison FC will kickoff their 2026 season on the road next month in Knoxville. The Mingos will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







