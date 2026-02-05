Portland Hearts of Pine and Charleston Battery Announce the Transfer of Nathan Messer

Portland Hearts of Pine announce the transfer of Nathan Messer to Charleston Battery after the USL Championship side triggered his release clause for an undisclosed fee.

"This is a big opportunity for me to step up to the Championship," said Messer. "I'm grateful to the club, my teammates, and the fans for believing in me and pushing me every day. This past year meant a lot to me, and I'll always treasure these memories."

"We want to wish Nathan the best in his next chapter," said Hearts' Head Coach and Technical Director Bobby Murphy. "We're happy to have played a part in his career, and he'll always be welcome back at the club. He's proof of concept that promising young players can come to this club and take meaningful steps forward in their careers. That philosophy is a big part of what we're building."

Messer departs Portland after a standout season in USL League One, where he quickly established himself as one of the league's most complete fullbacks. The 24-year-old appeared in 32 matches (31 starts), logging 2,848 minutes while contributing six goals and four assists. His performances earned him a place on the 2025 USL League One All-League First Team, along with third-best goals added among league fullbacks, underscoring his impact on both sides of the ball.

"Nathan's move to a club like Charleston, one of the most respected organizations in the USL Championship, reflects both his quality and the environment we're committed to creating here," said Hearts' Founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. "We're excited to see him continue his journey and we'll be rooting for him every step of the way."

The transfer is pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Hearts of Pine Roster here. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







