Greenville Pro Soccer Names Vanessa Gongora Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer announced today that Vanessa Gongora has been named Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. In her role, Gongora will oversee the organization's marketing and communications efforts, including brand strategy, marketing campaigns, digital and social media, public relations, media relations, and content development. Gongora's appointment comes as Greenville Pro Soccer prepares for the opening of its new stadium at BridgeWay Station in 2026.

"Greenville Pro Soccer is at a defining moment as we prepare for the opening of our new stadium and the next phase of the club's growth," said Wallace Cheves, Chairman of Greenville Pro Soccer. "Vanessa's experience and perspective will be instrumental as we continue shaping the club's identity and long-term vision."

Gongora brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, brand strategy, and media initiatives across media and entertainment, including campaigns for Fortune 100 companies and work with luxury brand advertisers.

Her background includes leadership roles with nationally recognized organizations such as Time Inc./Meredith, Condé Nast, and New York Magazine, where she focused on brand partnerships, content strategy, and audience development, and advised organizations on culturally inclusive engagement strategies.

Most recently, Gongora served as Revenue and Promotions Director for Norsan Media's South Carolina operations, a leading Hispanic media company. There, she led promotional strategies, bilingual marketing and sponsorship campaigns, and efforts to expand brand reach within multicultural and international communities.

"Greenville Pro Soccer has built something special, rooted in community and driven by purpose," Gongora said. "I'm honored to be joining the club and look forward to helping carry that story forward and building meaningful, lasting connections with supporters across the Upstate and beyond."

In addition to her media and brand background, Gongora has supported integrated marketing, sponsorship, and promotional initiatives for a range of national and regional brands, with notable South Carolina clients including Volvo, the South Carolina State Fair, Prisma Health, MUSC, and the University of South Carolina.

Her work has included consulting corporate partners on sponsorship ROI and activation strategy, as well as leading brand partnerships for People en Español and Siempre Mujer connecting national sponsors with multicultural markets through entertainment- and celebrity-driven activations.

"Vanessa brings strong marketing and media experience, along with a clear understanding of how to engage diverse audiences," said Zach Prince, General Manager and Sporting Director of Greenville Pro Soccer. "Her strategic approach to brand-building and storytelling will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow the club's presence in the Upstate and beyond."

