Sarasota Paradise Welcomes Back Nicholas & Associates as an Official Partner for Inaugural Professional Season

Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise today announced the continuation of its longstanding partnership with Nicholas & Associates, who will return for a third consecutive season. This year, they will be the club's Exclusive Construction Partner as the club embarks on its first professional campaign. Nicholas & Associates is currently leading the renovations of the Sarasota Paradise office headquarters, further investing in the club's professional future.

The agreement marks another milestone in a relationship that has grown alongside the club, spanning Paradise's rise from its early seasons to its inaugural professional era. The Nicholas & Associates' logo will once again appear on the back of the Sarasota Paradise jersey, maintaining a visible presence during the most significant chapter in club history.

"Nicholas & Associates has believed in this club from the beginning," said Marcus Walfridson, Founder and CEO of Sarasota Paradise. "As we step into our first professional season, it's meaningful to have partners who have grown with us and continue to invest in the future of the team and our community."

A respected leader in construction and development throughout Florida, Nicholas & Associates has consistently aligned with Paradise's vision of building something lasting in Sarasota and the surrounding region. Their continued support reflects a shared commitment to progress, community investment, and long-term growth.

Anthony Hansen, a marketing representative at Nicholas & Associates, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We at Nicholas & Associates are proud to be a major sponsor of Sarasota Paradise and cannot wait to see the talent on the field this season."

As Sarasota Paradise prepares for its inaugural professional season, the club remains focused on building sustainable partnerships with organizations that share its values and commitment to the community.

Nicholas & Associates joins a growing group of founding professional-era partners supporting Sarasota's first and only professional soccer club.

For more information on Sarasota Paradise and its partners, visit sarasotaparadise.us.







