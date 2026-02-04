Forward Madison FC Signs Defender Jaylen Shannon for 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed steady backline Defender, Jaylen Shannon, ahead of their eighth USL League One season, pending league and federation approval. With experience at both the MLS Next Pro level and within the USL framework, Shannon will make a smooth transition to Forward Madison.

"We're very pleased to add Jaylen to our roster for 2026," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. " He's a quality defender with professional experience who embodies many of the qualities we look for in Forward Madison players. Jaylen is keen to come in and prove himself in our environment and is hungry to contribute."

Originally from St. Joseph, Michigan, the 25-year-old center-back found early success in his soccer career playing for Western Michigan University. During his time as a Bronco, Shannon started in 68 of 77 appearances, racking up 6,064 minutes of play, three goals and seven assists. In 2023, Shannon was named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year as well and picked up a United Soccer Coaches All-American Second Team selection.

"We're thrilled to add Jaylen to the roster for the 2026 season," Matt Cairns, Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, said. "He's a fantastic competitor who will set great standards and lead by example each day. He's got the attributes needed to be a commanding center back in USL League One and we're confident he'll hit the ground running in a Forward Madison jersey."

Complementing his college career, Shannon got experience in the USL landscape playing for USL League Two clubs, the South Bend Lions in 2022 and the Flint City Bucks in 2023. Following college, Shannon signed his first professional contract with MLS Next Pro club, Chicago Fire FC II, in 2024. He logged 2,095 minutes with Fire II that season, starting in all of his 24 appearances including their 2-0 win against Forward Madison FC in the U.S. Open Cup.

"I'm very excited to be joining the club and can't wait to get started," Shannon said. "Looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans and giving everything for the team!"

Shannon made his MLS debut in July of 2024 starting for Chicago Fire FC in the Leagues Cup against Sporting Kansas City. Most recently, he made another move to USL League Two in 2025 playing for Kalamazoo FC.

Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







