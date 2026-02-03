Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Signing of Cypriot Midfielder Konstantinos Georgallides

Published on February 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of Cypriot midfielder Konstantinos Georgallides.

Georgallides joins Hearts after a decorated college soccer career, having played at the University of Louisville, UNC Greensboro, and UCLA where was a key contributor in the Bruin's first ever Big 10 Championship title. He scored 5 goals and recorded 3 assists, including a brace in the Big 10 Championship final.

"We think Tino has a really bright future. He's a clever, intelligent player," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "He combines good technical ability with a high soccer IQ for someone his age."

Georgallides describes himself as a tenacious player who is ready to grow, "Even though I'm not the most physically imposing, my passion, work ethic, and love for the game make up for it. What matters is how badly you want to win, and how hard you're willing to work to make people proud."

Georgallides began his career early in Cyprus, making his professional debut at 16 with first-division club Anorthosis Famagusta (2019). He became the youngest player to win the club's Young Player of the Year award, signed a three-year professional contract, and contributed to lifting a league title with the club's second team as its top scorer. Georgallides also spent time on loan with ASIL (2020) before transitioning to college soccer in the United States. Internationally, Georgallides represented Cyprus through the U-19 level.

"Hearts portray something bigger than soccer in my mind," Georgallides said, "It felt like a platform to grow not just as a player, but as a person." He continued, "to give back, to play for something bigger than yourself, and to combine joy, passion, and purpose."

"At the end of the day, winning and scoring goals are the objectives," said Georgallides. "I hope that leads to silverware - this year and beyond."

All signings are pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Roster here.







