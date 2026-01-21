Forward Madison FC Academy Name Laurie Bell as U19 Head Coach

MADISON, WI: The Forward Madison FC Academy has named former FMFC player, Laurie Bell, as Head Coach of the U19 MLS NEXT team. Bell takes on his new role after representing the Forward Madison FC First Team as a Central Defender during the 2025 season and assisting within the academy during the Fall of 2025. Bell holds a U.S. Soccer C License and brings extensive academy-level coaching experience from Europe, working within several professional club environments during his playing career.

"Laurie has been on our coaching candidate radar for quite some time," said Forward Madison FC Academy Director, Aaron Hohlbein. "He is already familiar with the club, having represented Forward Madison FC as a First Team player and served as an Assistant Coach across multiple areas of our academy. His experience in the game, both as a player and a coach, speaks for itself. Having recently completed his USSF C License, Laurie is highly motivated and fully prepared to put his coaching talents to work within this environment."

A product of the English academy system, Bell joined Stockport County's School of Excellence at age eight before spending four years in Manchester City's academy. At the collegiate level, Bell starred at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, becoming one of the Horizon League's most decorated players. His honors include Horizon League Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, NCAA First-Team All-American, and Academic All-American. He captained the Panthers to a Horizon League title and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013.

"We have the utmost confidence in Laurie's ability to lead this group to the next level," Hohlbein said. "His understanding of the professional game, combined with his commitment to player development, will be a tremendous asset as he helps guide our U19s, serves as a strong conduit to the First Team, and continues to teach the skills and habits necessary for players to push forward in the game."

Bell enjoyed a diverse professional playing career across Europe and the United States, competing in the Premier League of Wales with Caernarfon Town FC and in Sweden with Örebro Syrianska IF, BK Forward, and Karlslunds IF FK. In the United States, he also played professionally for FC Tulsa in the USL Championship.

"We're excited for this next chapter and confident that Laurie's leadership, professionalism, and experience will have a meaningful impact on this group," Hohlbein said. Laurie will begin his duties as U19 Head Coach immediately.

