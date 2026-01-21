Champions Welcome New Full Back to Knoxville

One Knoxville SC has signed defender Will Perkins, pending league and federation approval. Perkins, 25, is a right back who has played for two teams in the USL League One: Union Omaha and, most recently, Texoma FC.

Perkins was born in Detroit, Michigan, and played soccer at Michigan State University and Western Michigan University. Perkins was a captain for two seasons at MSU, starting 30 out of 31 appearances over that stretch. At WMU, Perkins started in all 22 appearances as Western Michigan won the Mountain Valley Conference Tournament Championship.

The winning didn't stop in college for Perkins. He was a part of the 2024 USL League One Champion Union Omaha team. During that season, Perkins was loaned to Huntsville City FC in the MLS NEXT Pro league, where he played 1187 minutes.

Perkins played for Texoma FC in 2025, where he started 27 of 29 games in a season that saw him score his first USL League One goal.







