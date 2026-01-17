Kyle Linhares Signs for One Knoxville SC

Published on January 17, 2026

One Knoxville SC News Release







One Knoxville SC has signed forward Kyle Linhares, pending league and federation approval.

Linhares, 23, is a left winger from New Jersey who most recently played for San Antonio FC in the USL Championship.

Linhares spent his collegiate career at Georgetown. As a freshman, he led the team in assists and was a Big East All-Academic selection. In his final season at Georgetown, he ranked fifth in the Big East in assists and started in 19 of his 21 appearances.

After college, Linhares was drafted to the Portland Timbers in the MLS SuperDraft with the 40th pick. He played two seasons on the Timbers 2 squad, starting in 41 of his 49 appearances with 13 goals and nine assists.

Linhares signed with San Antonio FC in the second half of the 2025 USL Championship season. He played in nine matches, starting four, with 442 minutes logged.







