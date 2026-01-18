Sarasota Paradise Signs Alex Sutton as Club's First Professional Goalkeeper

Published on January 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise announced today the signing of Alex Sutton, marking a milestone moment for the club as Sutton becomes the first professional goalkeeper to guard the posts for Paradise ahead of its inaugural season in USL League One.

Sutton arrives in Sarasota with a resume built on leadership, consistency, and big-game experience. He spent his college years at Lafayette College, where he developed into one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in the program's history from 2018 to 2022. A three-time captain, Academic All-American, and the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year, Sutton made 57 appearances and anchored the back line with a career goals-against average of .957, setting the tone both on and off the field.

That leadership carried into the professional ranks, earning him a contract with the Maryland Bobcats in 2023. He appeared in 20 matches, recording seven clean sheets, and earning Player of the Week honors twice during the season.

Most recently, Sutton spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Carolina Core FC in MLS NEXT Pro, where he established himself as one of the league's most dependable goalkeepers. He was named August Goalkeeper of the Month in 2024 and went on to log the most minutes played in the league during the 2025 season, a testament to his reliability, durability, and trust from his coaching staff.

Now, Sutton brings that experience to Sarasota as Paradise prepares to make history.

"It's an honor to be trusted by a club and community to build something from the ground up," Sutton said. "It isn't an easy process but together as players, coaches, front office, and community I'm certain we will have a great season", said Sutton.

"Signing Alex is a crucial piece for our 2026 roster. He is a leader and competitor who will strengthen our defensive identity while also allowing us to become versatile in possession. Getting to know him in the recruiting process, our club leadership and technical staff all felt he'll be a great fit to help us become a cohesive team in the locker room and on the field, helping us be competitive from day one." said Sarasota Paradise Head Coach and Technical Director Mika Elovaara.

Sutton is expected to be a key presence between the posts as the club kicks off its professional debut. 2026 Season tickets are available at sarasotaparadise.us/seasontickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.