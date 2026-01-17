New York Cosmos Mourn the Passing of Rocco B. Commisso

PATERSON, NJ - The New York Cosmos are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rocco B. Commisso, a visionary leader, lifelong supporter of the sport and the former Chairman of the club.

Commisso's passion for football and belief in its power to unite and inspire left an enduring mark on the Cosmos. In January 2017, he acquired a majority stake in the club and assumed the role of Chairman, affirming his commitment to preserving one of the most iconic brands in global soccer. During his stewardship, Commisso worked tirelessly to protect the Cosmos' legacy, honoring its history while advocating for a strong and sustainable future.

"Rocco's passion for the game and for the Cosmos was unmatched," New York Cosmos Chairperson and Managing Partner Baye Adofo-Wilson said. "He fought hard for what he believed in and was unwavering in his desire to return the club to greatness. We will carry his commitment forward and honor his legacy in all that we do. Our deepest condolences to the Commisso family, and to his friends and colleagues including those at his beloved Mediacom and ACF Fiorentina."

Born in Calabria, Italy, and raised in the Bronx, Commisso embodied the American immigrant success story. His journey-from a scholarship student-athlete at Columbia University to founder and CEO of Mediacom Communications-was defined by perseverance, integrity and generosity. A former college soccer standout, Commisso maintained a lifelong connection to the game that shaped his approach to leadership, philanthropy and community engagement.

Beyond the pitch, Commisso was deeply committed to creating opportunities for young people through education, sport and community investment. His contributions to soccer in the U.S. and abroad, including his ownership of Fiorentina, reflected his unwavering belief that football is not just a game, but a vehicle that promotes values, identity, and belonging.

The New York Cosmos extend their heartfelt condolences to his wife Catherine, his children Giuseppe and Marisa, his extended family, and all those whose lives were touched by Rocco. We join the global football community in honoring his memory and celebrating a life that left an indelible impact on the sport and on countless individuals around the world.







