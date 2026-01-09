New York Cosmos Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Sembroni Financial Group

Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The New York Cosmos today announced a new multi-year partnership with Sembroni Financial Group, naming the firm as the Official Financial Services Partner through the 2028 season.

The agreement brings expert financial advice and support for Cosmos players and staff, as well as a long-term community support partner for the club.

A central pillar of the partnership is a joint commitment to an annual scholarship program, supporting youth across Paterson and North Jersey. Each year, the Cosmos and Sembroni Financial will award an academic scholarship to a high school senior heading to college or a trade school. The agreement also includes participation in co-branded community initiatives focused on education, access, and opportunity.

"The annual scholarship program is a great example of Sembroni Financial's commitment to the Club and our goal of having a positive impact on the community," said Erik Stover, CEO of the Cosmos. "We also will be giving many players their first professional contract and providing expert financial guidance is an important learning experience for their long-term financial security."

"Rome Wasn't Built in a Day." said Emmanuele Sembroni CEO and Founder of Sembroni Financial Group

The partnership officially begins immediately and runs through December 31, 2028, with Sembroni Financial serving as the club's exclusive partner in the financial services category, subject to league rules and regulations.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.