New York Cosmos Forge 2026 Partnership with Wellpoint

PATERSON, NJ - The New York Cosmos and Wellpoint New Jersey have announced a one-year partnership through the 2026 season, uniting the Paterson-based soccer club and the health plan around a shared goal of making a positive impact across New Jersey.

As part of the agreement, Wellpoint will serve as the presenting partner of the Cosmos' "Community Nights," a locally focused game-night series recognizing North Jersey towns, schools, and local contributors. Each designated match will feature in-game recognition and pregame activities highlighting a different hometown.

The partnership will also support a range of initiatives, including health awareness, food and supply distributions, clothing, and toy drives, and Wellpoint's Read Across New Jersey literacy initiative.

The partnership reflects the Cosmos' ongoing commitment to using professional soccer as a platform to support initiatives that create lasting benefits across the region.

"Community is at the heart of our club," said Cosmos CEO Erik Stover. "Partnering with Wellpoint allows us to recognize and celebrate our neighbors while creating meaningful impact off the field."

"We're proud to collaborate with the Cosmos on events that bring people together," said Anya Nawrocky, director of member experience and growth at Wellpoint New Jersey. "Community Nights provide an opportunity to spotlight local towns, schools, and leaders while supporting efforts that promote health, connection, and opportunity across the region."

In NJ, Wellpoint delivers Medicaid and Medicare health care coverage with a holistic focus on physical, behavioral, and social health.

"We believe strong connections help support better health," said Dr. Patrick Fox, president of Wellpoint New Jersey. "This partnership allows us to celebrate the people and places that make New Jersey special while supporting local initiatives that educate and support residents."







