Sarasota Paradise Signs College Standout Matt Cence

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise is excited to announce the signing of Matt Cence, an electric winger from the University of Massachusetts, to his first professional contract.

Cence arrives in Sarasota after a strong collegiate career with the Minutemen, where he established himself as a dynamic player known for his pace, creativity, and attacking mentality. One of the most reliable and productive players over four seasons for the NCAA Division I side, Cence is a constant threat in one-on-one situations who brings the ability to stretch defenses, create chances from wide areas, and energize the attack.

During his junior and senior campaigns, Cence started 39 of 42 games played, recording six goals and 14 assists while logging 3,530 minutes. As a senior, he led the team in minutes played from the midfield and finished the season with five goals and six assists, serving as a central figure on both sides of the ball.

In the fall of 2024, Cence helped lead UMass to an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance, marking one of the most successful postseason runs in program history. His senior season was capped by multiple individual honors, including First Team All-Conference (Summit League), Second Team All-Region (All-West Region), and selection to the Academic All-District Team.

"I hope to bring youth, commitment, work ethic, and skill to our talented roster, and hopefully be a key part in helping us succeed this season," said Cence.

"Matt is an exciting young attacker with real upside," said Sarasota Paradise Head Coach and Technical Director Mika Elovaara. "He's hungry, fearless, and ready to take the next step. Signing his first professional contract is an important milestone, and we're thrilled that step is happening here in Sarasota."

Cence joins Sarasota Paradise as the club prepares for its first professional season, adding collegiate pedigree and midfield stability to the squad.

