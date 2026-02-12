Corpus Christi FC Signs Attacking Midfielder Tomas Pondeca

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed attacking midfielder Tomas Pondeca ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Pondeca arrives in Corpus Christi having accomplished many impressive feats. Some accomplishments include playing on the world stage at the FIFA Futsal World Cup, winning an MLS NEXT Pro Championship and taking the field for an MLS team.

"Joining Corpus Christi FC isn't just about playing soccer; it's about writing history," Pondeca said. "I am driven by the passion to contribute to this club's journey and help secure its first championship. Together, we will create unforgettable moments and build a legacy!"

Pondeca calls futsal his first love. Born in Tucson, AZ, he graduated high school in Flower Mound, TX and was an All-State All-American. However, futsal is where he began his professional career. It led him to being named to the United States National Futsal Team. He helped the US reach the final at the 2021 CONCAFA Futsal Championship, finishing as runners-up. He scored twice at the tournament and his play earned him the Young Player Award. The national futsal team then qualified for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup. He suited up for the Red, White and Blue 17 times.

After an open tryout in 2023, Pondeca earned a pro contract with MLS NEXT Pro team, North Texas SC. His skills were immediately showcased, scoring four goals and three assists in 23 appearances. The following season he helped North Texas claim the MLS NEXT Pro Championship.

However, at the end of 2023, FC Dallas took notice of Pondeca and signed him to a two-year contract. He made a few appearances for the MLS team before being loaned to New Mexico United for the 2025 USL Championship season. Pondeca became just the second player to play for both North Texas and FC Dallas after being signed from an open tryout.

"Tomas is a player whom I have very high expectations from," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "After having a top MLS NEXT Pro career winning the MLS NEXT Pro Championship with North Texas SC and making multiple appearances on the bench with FC Dallas in the MLS, he went out on loan in 2025 and tasted USL experience with New Mexico United.

A highly technical attacking player who was also on the 2021 U.S. National Futsal Team who won the CONCACAF Championship with Tomas picking up the Young Player of the Year Award, he is determined to make himself a household name within the USL and beyond. I've no doubt he will excite fans and I'm excited to work with him and help in his development."







United Soccer League One Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.