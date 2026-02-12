United Soccer League Announces 2025 Front Office Awards

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced the recipients of the 2025 Front Office Awards, recognizing front office executives and staff that shined throughout the past year across the USL Championship and USL League One.

Sacramento Republic FC led the USL Championship with three award winners, taking home the PR/Communications, Community Impact and Business Excellence Awards. Portland Hearts of Pine dominated the USL League One awards with top honors across six categories, recognizing a historic first season for the expansion side.

The Front Office Awards are given annually to the top performers across the USL ecosystem, with the men's and women's pathways being recognized at the end of their respective seasons.

USL Championship Front Office Awards

Operations: Jason Israel, Louisville City FC

Marketing: Rhode Island FC

PR / Communications: John Jacobs, Sacramento Republic FC

Digital: Charleston Battery

Consumer Products: Justin De La Rosa, New Mexico United

Ticketing: Tyler Ortega, New Mexico United

Corporate Partnerships: Abi Varghese, Detroit City FC

Community Impact: Sacramento Republic FC

Business Excellence: Dustin Vicari, Sacramento Republic FC

Leadership: David Peart, Rhode Island FC

USL League One Front Office Awards

Operations: Erin Gilroy, One Knoxville SC

Marketing: Portland Hearts of Pine

PR / Communications: Patrick Oullette & Damian Foley, Portland Hearts of Pine

Digital: Portland Hearts of Pine

Consumer Products: Kate de Oliviera, Portland Hearts of Pine

Ticketing: Bryan Kim, One Knoxville SC

Corporate Partnerships: Ami Rabiei, One Knoxville SC

Community Impact: Forward Madison FC

Business Excellence: Kevin Schohl, Portland Hearts of Pine

Leadership: Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Portland Hearts of Pine







