Griffin Garnett Completes Transfer to Hungarian Side Ferencvárosi TC

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Kickers defender Griffin Garnett has completed a transfer to Hungarian club Ferencvárosi, the two clubs announced Thursday. A Richmond native, Garnett will move to the Europa League and Nemzeti Bajnokság I side for a USL League One record six-figure fee.

"We are thrilled for Griffin to take this next step in his career with Ferenvarosi", Kickers Chairman and CEO Rob Ukrop said. "To see his growth under Darren's leadership from an academy prospect with our pro team, to the USYNT U-20 pool and now a move to Europe is exactly the kind of youth development we envision for our young players across the RVA region. While we will miss Griffin on the field at City Stadium, we look forward to cheering him on while he competes for his new team as they fight for European glory."

A consistent presence in the Kickers backline over the past two seasons, Garnett has played in 42 games, making 37 starts. Playing for his hometown club, Garnett signed his first professional contract in August, 2024 at just 17 years old. In his two years with the first team he recorded 37 tackles won and 32 interceptions across nearly 3,200 minutes played. A key piece of the Kickers continued commitment to developing young players through first team opportunities in USL League One, Garnett now becomes the Kickers first direct European transfer.

"Today is the culmination of a lot of work from Griffin and a commitment from forward thinking people in Richmond with a long term vision," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "We are very happy for Griffin and wish him all the luck as he embarks on this great adventure. Griffin was called up to the United States U-20 Men's National Domestic Training Camp this past month then went and has now earned a contract in Europe. We will all be watching to see where he takes this next step"

Ferencvárosi was founded in 1899 and has become one of the most popular and successful first division clubs in Hungary. The club has won the Nemzeti Bajnokság I, Hungary's top-flight league, 36 times and have recently won three consecutive matches in Europa League competition. They became the first Hungarian club to qualify for the modern Champions League the 1995-1996 season and have competed in the competition as recently as the 2020-21 campaign.

Stay up to date with all of your Kickers news & content at RichmondKickers.com and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are now available - Get your membership today to lock in tremendous savings and exclusive experiences year-round!







United Soccer League One Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.