Richmond Kickers Welcome Back Brian Ownby as Assistant Coach

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed Brian Ownby as an Assistant Coach, the club announced Monday. A Glen Allen, Virginia native with deep ties to the club and an extensive professional and international playing résumé, Ownby returns to Richmond to begin the next chapter of his soccer journey on the technical staff.

Ownby brings a wealth of experience at the highest levels of the game, both domestically and internationally. He starred at the University of Virginia, where he made 72 appearances, scoring 21 goals and adding ten assists over four seasons. His collegiate career was highlighted by a golden-goal strike in the NCAA College Cup national semifinal, earning him a place on the College Cup All-Tournament Team and helping propel the Cavaliers to the national final.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brian, Samm, and their family to Richmond," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach, Darren Sawatzky said. "We have had some very qualified coaches working in our environment with the Richmond Kickers over the past few years and these coaches were rewarded with some great opportunities in the professional game. Brian fills the assistant coach role as a perpetual winner, a student of the game, and a process oriented competitor with local ties. We are excited to have him with us in our locker room influencing wins and working to develop our young players as we continue to chase hardware at City Stadium."

Following college, Ownby was selected in the 2012 MLS Supplemental Draft by Houston Dynamo FC, where he made 29 MLS appearances across three seasons. He gained valuable experience during loan stints throughout the professional pyramid, including impactful spells with the Richmond Kickers, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Reading United.

"We are thrilled to bring Brian Ownby back to RVA as part of our technical staff," Kickers Chairman and CEO Rob Ukrop said. "Brian has lived an exceptional soccer journey, from his decorated youth days at Striker Park and U.S. Youth National Team call-ups to a VHSL title at Deep Run, an NCAA championship at the University of Virginia, time with the Houston Dynamo, stints with his hometown Kickers, and most recently finishing an incredible run with Lou City. Brian is a winner, and we are grateful to bring his influence into our team room this year. It is special to have such an accomplished homegrown player return to our club as he moves into the next chapter of his soccer journey."

During his time with the Kickers, Ownby became a fan favorite. Initially joining the Kickers on loan during the 2013 season, he appeared in 21 matches, logging more than 1,500 minutes and contributing seven goals and seven assists to finish second on the team in points. Ownby returned to City Stadium for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, playing in over 40 matches. He tallied five goals and four assists over 14 appearances in 2015 before a season-ending injury. Ownby's understanding of the club's identity and style of play gives him a unique perspective as he transitions into coaching.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Richmond to join the Kickers technical staff for the 2026 season," Ownby said. "I am grateful to Darren [Sawatzky] and Rob [Ukrop] for believing in and trusting me with this opportunity. I grew up attending Kickers games as a kid. The organization gave my playing career a second chance after leaving Houston in 2014. Now to be coming back as a part of the staff, I feel as if my journey in the sport has come full circle."

On the international stage, Ownby represented the United States at multiple youth levels, including the U-20 National Team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he scored against Cameroon. His exposure to elite competition at a young age helped shape a professional career defined by versatility, work rate, and tactical awareness.

Ownby retired from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2025 season, ending his career after nine years with Louisville City FC. He finished as Louisville City's all-time assists leader with 37 between the USL Championship regular season and playoffs. He also ranked third on the club's all-time scoring chart, fourth in games played and fifth in minutes played. Since signing with the club in 2017, Ownby helped Louisville City win two USL Championship titles (2017 and 2018) and two USL Championship Players' Shields (2024 and 2025).

"Being fresh off the playing side, I plan to bring valuable experience and knowledge that I have gained throughout my career," Ownby stated. "I understand what players feel and see on the pitch and I am ready to support and challenge this group to achieve wonderful moments this upcoming season."

Now stepping into a coaching role, Ownby brings firsthand experience from the MLS, USL, and international tournaments, along with a deep connection to Richmond and the Kickers community.

Stay up to date with all of your Kickers news & content at RichmondKickers.com and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are now available - Get your membership today to lock in tremendous savings and exclusive experiences year-round!







