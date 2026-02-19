Richmond Kickers Sign Three Players to USL Academy Contracts

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed standouts Axel Aldana Gallegos, Andrew Richman and Alex Wintsch to USL Academy contracts for the 2026 season, the club announced Thursday. The commitments further reinforce the club's commitment to developing local talent through its player pathway.

All three players have progressed through the Richmond development system and represent the next generation of homegrown talent advancing from the academy ranks to the first team.

"Andrew Richman is back for his second season with the pro team before heading to Georgetown University on the college path," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "Axel Aldana Gellegos and Alex Wintsch join on academy agreements for their first years with the Richmond Kickers Pro team. Andrew has good passing range and his bite lends itself to the pro game. Axel is a young central defender with good one-on-one duel ability, and Alex represents a goalkeeper with a huge upside. We are excited to give them opportunities as they earn them and work toward higher levels in the game."

Recent Kickers Academy alumni, including Griffin Garnett and Nicholas Simmons, have made headlines for their development, invitations to the latest U.S. Soccer U-20 Men's National Team Domestic Training Camp and signings in Europe, MLS and at top universities across the country. Garnett joined Hungarian club Ferencvárosi TC this month for a USL League One record six-figure fee, while Simmons was selected No. 3 overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft following an All-America campaign at the University of Virginia. This next academy class continues that momentum and the evolving youth-to-pro player pathway in the Richmond Kickers system.

"This past week has been a long time coming, with the transfer of Griffin Garnett to Ferencváros, along with Nicholas Simmons going to FC Dallas with the third pick in the 2026 MLS draft in January," Sawatzky said. "When we established the player pathway, we wanted to help players reach their potential with specific methodology and give them a platform to compete against established professional players and play in USL League One games. We have committed to giving these players opportunities for game minutes and we are working daily to improve the pathway in our environment."

Andrew Richman

Midfielder Andrew Richman, 18, returns for his second season with the Kickers after making nine appearances and three starts for the professional team last season. Standing at 6-foot-1, Richman brings composure and a crafty box-to-box presence in the midfield as he continues to develop through experience with the first team.

A perennial standout for the Kickers U-20s, he recorded two goals and seven assists across 12 appearances over the past two seasons. As a youth player, Richman was a five-time ECNL Mid-Atlantic All-Conference first-team selection for Richmond United. Consistently playing beyond his years, he helped his team capture the U-17 ECNL National Championship in 2023 while playing up an age group.

"I am super excited to be back for another season and develop as a player and a person," Richman said. "I can't wait to play in front of the incredible fans in Richmond again and win together this season."

Axel Aldana Gallegos

Defender Axel Aldana Gallegos arrives following a decorated youth career with the Kickers U-20 Academy and Richmond United ECNL. Gallegos, 18, joins the Kickers first team after two seasons with the U-20 program. During his time with the U-20 side Gallegos proved to be a consistent presence on the backline, using his athleticism and soccer IQ to control the game and win one-on-one duels.

A three-time Mid-Atlantic First Team ECNL selection, Gallegos was also chosen for the ECNL Continental All-Star Game and earned invitations to the U.S. Soccer Youth National Team Identification Center during the 2022-23 season. Currently a member of the Class of 2026 at J.R. Tucker High School, Gallegos continues to emerge as one of the region's top young defensive prospects.

"I remember coming to the games all the time when I was a little kid and taking photos with the players," Gallegos said. "Now I have the opportunity to play for this club, which is an amazing feeling. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and excited to start the season with my teammates."

Alex Wintsch

Goalkeeper Alex Wintsch, 16, also played in the Richmond United system before attending IMG Academy. The 6-foot-1 shot-stopper adds depth to the Kickers' goalkeeping unit after training in Bradenton, Fla. in one of the nation's top high-performance environments.

"I grew up five minutes from City Stadium, watching the Kickers with my dad and dreaming of seeing my last name on a jersey," Wintsch said. "I'm thankful to Darren and Evan for this opportunity, and I trust this is exactly where God has called me to be."

The signings highlight the strength of the Kickers' academy pipeline and the club's continued investment in providing local players a clear pathway to the professional game.

All signings pending league and federation approval.

