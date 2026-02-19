Greenville Triumph Adjusts Stadium Opening to June 3 Following Back-To-Back Winter Storms' Impact on Operational Readiness

Published on February 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Following a comprehensive assessment, Greenville Triumph announces that the highly anticipated opening match at GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station will take place on Wednesday, June 3, rather than the previously announced May 9 date.

Two back-to-back winter storms in late January and early February - a rare weather event for the Greenville area - created significant challenges across the project. While the overall construction timeline has remained on schedule, as project schedules in the construction industry typically account for standard weather-related delays, the storms did impact the timeline for the operational outfitting of the stadium, affecting certain readiness components.

After a thorough assessment with the construction team, club leadership determined that adjusting the stadium opener would ensure fans have the best possible debut while upholding quality and safety standards.

"Once our team fully assessed the impact of the winter storms on our operational readiness, it became clear that moving our stadium opener to June 3 was the right decision," said Zach Prince, General Manager of Greenville Triumph. "Our construction team has done an outstanding job keeping the project on schedule, and this adjustment ensures we have the time to complete the venue's operational outfitting to our exacting standards while maintaining our commitment to opening the stadium this season and delivering the exceptional experience our fans deserve."

The team will play its March home matches as scheduled at Furman University's Eugene Stone Soccer Stadium, followed by road games in April. The venue for the May 9 home match will be announced at a later date. The May 15 home match has been rescheduled to June 10 at GE Vernova Park. Season ticket pricing remains unchanged, and updated schedule details are available at www.greenvilletriumph.com.

Construction Updates and Fan Engagement

To keep fans connected to the stadium progress, the Triumph will provide regular construction milestone updates throughout the spring, including turf installation, scoreboard installation, and other key developments. These moments will be captured and shared across the club's social media channels.

"We're excited to bring our fans along on this journey," Prince said. "From watching the pitch take shape to seeing the scoreboard light up for the first time, we want our community to be part of every step as we build something special together."

World Cup Week Celebration

The June 3 opening creates an exciting opportunity for fans, as it falls during the week leading up to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11. The Triumph is planning special World Cup-themed celebrations around the stadium debut and subsequent home matches.

"We're turning this into something even more special," Prince added. "Opening our stadium during World Cup week gives us a chance to celebrate soccer on the biggest stage while launching our own historic chapter at BridgeWay Station."

For more information on season tickets, visit Events by Greenville Pro Soccer | viven. To stay informed about progress on GE Vernova Park and the latest schedule updates, visit www.greenvilletriumph.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.