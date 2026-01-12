Athletic Club Boise Announces First Five Key Signings

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Athletic Club Boise announced the signing of five experienced professionals as the club continues to build its roster ahead of its inaugural USL League One season. The group - Blake Bodily, Charlie Adams, Jonathan Ricketts, Nick Moon, and Jake Dengler - combines Major League Soccer experience, international development, and extensive success across the USL Championship and League One, establishing a competitive foundation for Athletic Club Boise's debut campaign.

The five additions bring leadership across multiple lines of the field, positional versatility, and a proven understanding of the demands of the American professional game.

"We're really excited to introduce Athletic Club Boise's first five signed players," said Jeremy Fishbein, Vice President of Soccer. "Blake, Charlie, Jonathan, Nick, and Jake are all highly accomplished professionals, but what stood out most was who they are every day. They're winners, leaders, and competitors - players who live the values of this club and will represent Idaho with pride. This is a strong first step as we build something meaningful here."

Blake Bodily | Wingback | Boise, Idaho

MLS experience, Championship consistency, and a hometown return

Born and raised in Boise, Bodily returns home after a nine-year professional career that includes Major League Soccer with the Portland Timbers and standout seasons in the USL Championship with San Diego Loyal SC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. A former MLS starter, Bodily brings

top-level experience and a deep understanding of what it takes to perform across multiple competitions and environments.

Widely regarded as one of the top wingbacks in the USL Championship, Bodily is known for his elite 1v1 ability on the dribble, high-level service from wide areas, and effectiveness as a dynamic two-way player. His consistency, competitiveness, and leadership make him a foundational piece of Athletic Club Boise's inaugural roster.

Charlie Adams | Midfielder | Hendon, England

An experienced leader shaped by the European and American game

Adams joins Athletic Club Boise after a professional career spanning England, Austria, and the United States, bringing a rare blend of international development and long-term USL Championship experience. A product of Brentford's academy, Adams competed in Europe before establishing himself as a reliable presence in the American professional game with clubs including Louisville City FC, Orange County SC, San Diego Loyal SC, Las Vegas Lights FC, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

An experienced midfield leader, Adams is known for his ability to control the tempo of matches and break games open with his passing range. His tactical intelligence and understanding of space will be central to shaping Athletic Club Boise's playing identity.

Jonathan Ricketts | Defender | Chattanooga, Tennessee

A dependable, well-rounded defender with experience across the USL pyramid

Ricketts joins Athletic Club Boise after building a professional résumé across USL League One and the USL Championship, including stops with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Rio Grande Valley FC, Sacramento Republic FC, and Miami FC.

Known for his leadership and professionalism, Ricketts is a consistent two-way defender who is dominant in duels and composed in possession. His ability to progress the ball cleanly out of the back, combined with his reliability across defensive phases, adds balance and edge to the backline.

Nick Moon | Wingback | Waukesha, Wisconsin

A dynamic wide player with elite 1v1 ability and two-way impact

Moon arrives in Boise after multiple seasons across USL League One and the USL Championship, including time with Lansing Ignite, Indy Eleven, San Diego Loyal SC, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. He earned USL League One All-League Second Team honors during Lansing Ignite's inaugural season.

A powerful and versatile wide player, Moon is elite in 1v1 situations and brings composure and strong decision-making in attacking moments. His ability to carry the ball, involve teammates, and defend at a high level allows him to contribute across multiple roles.

Jake Dengler | Defender | Baltimore, Maryland

An imposing center back and one of the league's top aerial presences

Dengler joins Athletic Club Boise after competing across several professional leagues, most recently with FC Naples, following previous stops at South Georgia Tormenta FC and Loudoun United FC. He was named to the All-USL League One Second Team in both 2022 and 2025.

At 6-foot-5, Dengler is a dominant aerial presence and one of the league's top duel winners. His size and strength make him a major factor on set pieces in both boxes, while his leadership, communication, and passing range allow him to control and organize the back line.

"These five players have the experience and the quality to begin to give our team a clear playing identity," said Head Coach Nate Miller. "I have complete trust in these men to constantly push our on-field standards to compete at the highest level possible. To play in the way we want to, it requires high levels of intelligence and commitment, and these players give us a great platform to start building."

Athletic Club Boise will continue announcing additional roster signings throughout January as the club prepares for its debut season. Preseason training is scheduled to begin in late January.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.