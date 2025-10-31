Athletic Club Boise Names Nate Miller as First Head Coach

BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced the appointment of Nate Miller as the club's head coach, joining from Real Salt Lake, where he served as an assistant coach on the fi rst-team technical staff . Miller, widely respected for his leadership, tactical insight, and player development track record, will lead Athletic Club Boise into its inaugural USL League One season in 2026.

A proven coach across the American soccer landscape, Miller has held leadership roles in Major League Soccer (MLS), the USL Championship, and collegiate soccer. Prior to joining Real Salt Lake, he was head coach of San Diego Loyal SC, guiding the club to a 16-9-9 record and a USL Championship playoff berth in 2023. He previously led Lansing Ignite to a second-place fi nish in USL League One's inaugural season and an appearance in the playoffs. Miller began his coaching career at the collegiate level with Spring Arbor University, where he posted an 82-33-14 record and earned conference Coach of the Year honors. Known for an attack-minded, high-intensity style of soccer, Miller emphasizes proactive play, relentless team eff ort, and a clear identity built on connection and purpose.

Quote from Nate Miller, Head Coach, Athletic Club Boise

"What drew me to Boise was the chance to build something meaningful - not just a team, but a club that truly connects to its city. I love building - teams, cultures, environments that have a clear identity and a shared purpose. That's what drives me as a coach.

I've been fortunate to coach at every level in American soccer, and what I've learned is that real success happens when ambition and purpose align. From the start, it was clear this club means it - they're committed to competing at a high level and building something that lasts. That kind of belief and alignment made this the right place and the right time.

I want to win. That's always been my passion - helping players and teams push toward championships and building a club that can grow into one of the top teams in the country. That work starts now. We're laying the foundation to compete from day one and to keep climbing every year. I'm grateful to Real Salt Lake - to Pablo, the team, and everyone there - for the experiences and trust they've given me. Now I'm ready to take what I've learned and help build something special here. My family and I can't wait to make Boise home."

Quote from Jeremy Fishbein, Vice President of Soccer, Athletic Club Boise:

"Nate is the ideal head coach for a new soccer organization. He brings a broad base of experience across every level of the American game - from the collegiate ranks to the MLS sideline. He's a proven educator and developer of elite players. Nate understands creating pathways for players and provides a holistic approach to coaching. We're thrilled to have him guiding our fi rst team and helping us shape an ambitious club that not only seeks to win championships but also impacts the Boise community."

Quote from Brad Stith, CEO and Co-Founder, Athletic Club Boise:

"From day one, we've sought someone who embodies integrity and purpose - someone who will dive into this community and represent Boise, the Treasure Valley, and Idaho. As we went through our process, we were looking not just at wins, but at the ability to build teams that show resolve and live out a championship culture. Nate has done that at every level - college, USL, and MLS. That blend of experience is exactly what we need to build this club the right way."

Meet Nate Miller

Miller, 39, joined Real Salt Lake's Major League Soccer coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season, working under head coach Pablo Mastroeni as part of the fi rst-team technical staff . With RSL, he contributed to tactical preparation, match analysis, and player development, helping refi ne the team's attacking identity and supporting the progression of young players from the academy to the professional level.

Before joining RSL, Miller was head coach of San Diego Loyal SC in the USL Championship, where he guided the club to a 16-9-9 record and a Western Conference playoff appearance in 2023. Known for a possession-based, attacking style and a player-fi rst approach, his teams in San Diego earned a reputation for technical precision and cohesive culture.

Earlier in his career, Miller led Lansing Ignite in USL League One's inaugural 2019 season, fi nishing second in the league and advancing to the playoff s. He previously served as head coach and general manager of Lansing United (USL League Two), where he built competitive rosters and helped numerous players transition to the professional ranks.

Miller began his coaching career in the collegiate game at Spring Arbor University, transforming the program into a consistent contender with an 82-33-14 record and earning conference Coach of the Year honors.

Across every stop, Miller has been recognized for his possession-based, proactive style, his focus on developing players who succeed at higher levels, and his ability to build strong, unifi ed locker rooms.

Born in Jerusalem and raised in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, he brings a global perspective and a unique ability to connect with communities - values that align closely with Athletic Club Boise's mission to celebrate Idaho's identity through sport and create a club rooted in the Treasure Valley.







