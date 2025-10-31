Quarterfinals Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Spokane Velocity

Published on October 31, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini leads the charge

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC will travel to take on Spokane Velocity FC in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs. The match will take place at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This marks the Ibises' second-ever playoff appearance, with their first run resulting in winning the club's first-ever title in 2022 at Tormenta Stadium.

South Georgia Tormenta FC ended the regular season going nine matches undefeated after a 3-0 victory against Texoma FC. This was a historic win for Tormenta, with the team recording 13 regular-season wins in one season, the most in the club's professional era. Defender Jackson Simba scored his first goal of the regular season, giving the Ibises a 1-0 lead. Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini scored his 11th goal of the season after burying the ball over the keeper's shoulder to double Tormenta's lead. Midfielder Mason Tunbridge scored Tormenta's third and final goal of the match, registering the Englishman's ninth goal of the season.

Spokane ended their regular season with a 2-2 draw with Union Omaha, finishing in third place with 51 points. Tormenta's overall record is 0-3-1 (W-L-D) against Spokane, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw on the road in Washington. Barbarian forward Niall Reid-Stephen scored the only goal for the club off a direct free-kick just before half. In the 68th minute, drama erupted when Spokane was awarded a penalty. It was saved by goalkeeper Austin Pack, but was called back after he was off his line. Spokane capitalized on this, ending the match with a draw.

Tormenta will face former Spanish midfielder Nil Vinyals. Vinyals played for Tormenta FC 2 in 2018 before going pro with the club in 2019. In his rookie season at Tormenta, Vinyals registered 1429 minutes played and 17 starts. In the 2020 season, Vinyals was Tormenta's leading goalscorer with four goals in 15 appearances. This season, the Spaniard has scored three goals and recorded three assists for Spokane in 27 appearances.

How to Watch

Tormenta FC is hosting a Quarterfinals Watch Party on Sunday at Azul Tex-Mex, located at 608 Brannen Street in Statesboro. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, but supporters are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats. Azul is also doing a percentage night, with 10% of the night's sales going to the Ibis Foundation. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. For live updates and highlights throughout the match, follow Tormenta FC on Twitter.

