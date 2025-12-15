Mason Tunbridge Transferred to Miami FC

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced the transfer of midfielder Mason Tunbridge to Miami FC after two seasons with the club. Tunbridge is the second player from the 2025 roster thus far to join a USL Championship-level team, the first being defender Makel Rasheed who recently signed with Indy Eleven.

The English midfielder kicked off his professional career with South Georgia in the 2024 season, logging 69 appearances with the club over two years. Overall, Tunbridge scored a total of 16 goals and garnered ten assists in over 3,600 minutes for the Ibises.

In the 2025 season, Mason tallied the third-most goals (10) for Tormenta FC and tied with forward Niall Reid-Stephen for most assists (7). Because of his strong performances, Tunbridge was named to the USL League One Team of the Week a total of six times this past season and earned multiple nominations to the Player of the Month title for the league.

Tormenta FC will open the 2026 season on Sunday, March 8, facing Spokane Velocity FC for a rematch at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here. The club looks forward to another record-breaking season in South Georgia. Fans should stay tuned for the 2026 League One Schedule, Season Tickets and more player updates heading into the New Year.

