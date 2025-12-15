Union Omaha Signs Attacking Midfielder Adrian Billhardt

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Adrian Billhardt, pending league and federation approval. Billhardt joins up from Richmond Kickers, but like preceding signing Gabriel Cabral, has experience in USL Championship as well.

Billhardt actually teamed up with Cabral to earn major accolades in 2022. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2021, his first professional season, Billhardt stormed back by playing all 32 matches and tying for second in USL League One with 55 chances created for South Georgia Tormenta FC. Not only did he form a creative nucleus with Cabral to lead Tormenta to the 2022 USL League One title, but Billhardt earned Comeback Player of the Year honors for his resilience.

That performance yielded a step up to Detroit City FC in the Championship for 2023, after which he returned to League One with Richmond Kickers the following year. In 52 matches played for Richmond, Billhardt tallied ten goals and six assists. One of those goals, cutting inside from the right wing onto his favored left foot, won 2024 USL League One Goal of the Year. He continued that trend of taking on defenders this past season-Billhardt was third in the league with 2.6 successful dribbles per 90 minutes.

"Adrian is a USL League One champion that is a very talented and versatile attacking footballer," said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela. "He will not only bring his wonderful quality to improve our team on the field in 2026, but off the field, his ambition and professionalism will raise the standards in our locker room!"

Billhardt came through the ranks in his hometown of Berlin, with FC Union Berlin's academy. After a youth career that saw him train with Germany's U-17 national team at one point, he moved stateside to attend the University of South Florida. Billhardt would earn accolades such as American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2018 and 2019, and Second Team All-Conference in 2019. He earned his first professional contract in 2021 with South Georgia Tormenta FC after graduating from USF in 2020.

Name Pronunciation: [AY-dree-an BILL-hart]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: 10/17/1997

Born: Berlin, Germany

Previous Team: Richmond Kickers

