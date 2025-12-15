Tormenta FC Signs Veteran Goalkeeper Sean Lewis

Published on December 15, 2025

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is excited to announce the signing of goalkeeper Sean Lewis to its 2026 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Lewis comes to South Georgia after three standout seasons with One Knoxville SC, where he earned back-to-back USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025.

Lewis is the second goalkeeper in League One history to claim consecutive Goalkeeper of the Year honors, following Greenville Triumph SC's Dallas Jaye, who earned the award in 2019 and 2020.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Sean again," Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever said. "He brings tremendous experience, and our views of the game are very aligned with what will fit into the club's game model. Sean is a great leader and a tremendous goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level in USL League One for three years straight. Sean is great in the builds from the back, and he also brings wisdom and experience to the tactical perspective of the game, which again, will align with how we will try to play as a club as we build our identity in 2026."

The 33-year-old earned his second straight Goalkeeper of the Year award after recording the highest save percentage among Golden Glove-eligible goalkeepers at 73.4 percent, making 59 saves and producing a career-best 10 shutouts during the 2025 regular season. Lewis also delivered solid underlying metrics, posting a -0.59 Goals Prevented mark in the regular season and a 0.88 goals-against average, tying for the league lead.

Lewis began his professional career with Olympia FC Warriors in Australia's Southern Championship before continuing his career in the United States with clubs including Indy Eleven, FC Tulsa and Penn FC.

Sean Lewis and the rest of the Tormenta squad will open the 2026 season on Sunday, March 8, facing Spokane Velocity FC for a rematch at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here. Tormenta FC looks forward to another record-breaking season in South Georgia. Fans should stay tuned for the 2026 League One Schedule, Season Tickets and more player updates heading into the New Year.







